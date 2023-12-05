Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Tuberville says he’s ending blockade of most military nominees, clearing the way for hundreds to be approved

FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., listens to a question during a news conference, March...
FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., listens to a question during a news conference, March 30, 2022, in Washington. Tuberville’s blockade of hundreds of military promotions, over a dispute about a Pentagon abortion policy, has ended. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and KEVIN FREKING
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Tommy Tuberville said Tuesday he is ending his blockade of hundreds of military promotions, clearing the way for hundreds to be approved.

Tuberville’s blockade of military promotions was over a dispute about a Pentagon abortion policy. The Alabama Republican said Tuesday he’s “not going to hold the promotions of these people any longer.”

Almost 400 military nominations have been in limbo due to Tuberville’s blanket hold on confirmations and promotions for senior military officers. It’s a stance that has left key national security positions unfilled and military families with an uncertain path forward.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left) Amber Hall
‘Like they dumped their garbage’: Troubleshooters investigate death after hospital visit
A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say
Frankie Garrett
Jeffersonville business owner arrested, charged with theft, corrupt business influence
2 killed, 1 critically injured in Chickasaw neighborhood house fire
FORECAST: Off & On Rain Showers Today

Latest News

Fossil fuel emissions have risen to record levels in 2023, according to scientists.
Global fossil fuel emissions rise to record levels, experts say
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen at near sunset in Washington, on Oct. 18, 2018. The...
Supreme Court signals it will uphold a tax on foreign income and leave a wealth tax for another day
Authorities are investigating after a home in Arlington, Virginia, exploded early Tuesday as...
RAW: Home explodes in Arlington, Virginia
FORECAST: Off & On Rain Showers Today