WAVE, The Salvation Army’s Angel-a-Thon underway
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Donations are being accepted right now for this year’s Angel-a-Thon hosted by WAVE and The Salvation Army!
This annual giving event helps promote the Angel Tree, which is a program providing toys, clothing and food to families in need each Christmas.
Thousands of children in WAVE Country have registered.
Donate today by calling (502) 571-3333 or by clicking here.
To learn more about the Angel Tree program, click here.
