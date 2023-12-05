WAVE, The Salvation Army’s Angel-a-Thon underway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Donations are being accepted right now for this year’s Angel-a-Thon hosted by WAVE and The Salvation Army!

This annual giving event helps promote the Angel Tree, which is a program providing toys, clothing and food to families in need each Christmas.

Thousands of children in WAVE Country have registered.

Donate today by calling (502) 571-3333 or by clicking here.

To learn more about the Angel Tree program, click here.

