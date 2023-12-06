Bengals Jake Browning named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday after his performance in the Monday Night Football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

During the prime-time game, Browning completed 32 of 37 passes for 354 yards with no interceptions and even scored one touchdown.

According to the Bengals, Browning had the highest number of passing yards by a quarterback who had his second career start in NFL history. He also led all of the NFL passers in Week 13 in completions, completion percentage and passing yards.

Browning completed 9 out of 11 passing attempts on third down, including a 76-yard touchdown to wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase during the third quarter.

During overtime, Browning went four of five for 36 yards to lead the Bengals to the game-winning field goal, making the final score 34-31.

In addition to the many “firsts” and record stats, this is also the first time Browning has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

He is now the third Bengals player to be given the weekly honor this season, right after Chase and Joe Burrow.

