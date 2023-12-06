Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Chicago White Sox owner meets with Nashville mayor

The mayor’s office said the meeting was introductory in nature.
Chicago White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf, left, and hitting coach Greg Walker watch team's...
Chicago White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf, left, and hitting coach Greg Walker watch team's practice before a baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Friday, June 10, 2011. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Could Nashville be the next city to welcome a Major League Baseball franchise?

Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell recently met with Chicago White Sox majority owner Jerry Reinsdorf this week.

Previous Coverage:
Poll: Nashville is best fit for MLB expansion team
Nashville Stars unveil ‘city connect’ baseball jerseys
Mattingly joins Nashville Stars in push for MLB franchise

The mayor’s office said the meeting was introductory in nature. O’Connell didn’t share anything with Reinsdorf that he hasn’t said publicly.

While only time will tell if Nashville will get its own MLB franchise, recently, the Oakland A’s announced its departure from California to Las Vegas. So, with rumors swirling over the offseason that the White Sox owner is willing to relocate, there’s only room for speculation at this time that another MLB franchise relocation is on the horizon.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville police are searching for two women after security footage appearing to show them a...
LMPD searching for two women surveillance appears to show steal felony amount of detergent from Lowes
Source: TRIMARC
Man in critical condition after crash involving semi on Gene Snyder Freeway
White-tailed buck deer
For the first time ever, deer tests positive for CWD in Kentucky
Community reacts to the idea of splitting up JCPS
On Dec. 6, 2023, a small number of students at Shelby County High School walked out in protest...
Shelby Co. High students stage walkout over decision to replace head football coach

Latest News

Louisville Bats sold to Diamond Baseball Holdings
Louisville Bats sold to Diamond Baseball Holdings
In Jeff Brohm's first year as the head coach of the UofL football team, he was named a...
Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm named semifinalist for National Coach of the Year
On Dec. 6, 2023, a small number of students at Shelby County High School walked out in protest...
Shelby Co. High students stage walkout over decision to replace head football coach
Bengals quarterback Jake Browning was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday.
Bengals Jake Browning named AFC Offensive Player of the Week
Georgia quarterback Brock Vandagriff (12) throws in the first half of Georgia's spring NCAA...
Georgia backup QB transferring to UK