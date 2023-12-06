City Council launches investigation into NKY mayor

FALMOUTH, Ky. (WXIX) - Falmouth City Council discussed removing the mayor from office during a special meeting Tuesday night.

Tension between Falmouth’s council and Mayor Sebastian Ernst has been brewing for months now after Ernst accused council leaders of covering up corruption.

“This is a little bit of a dumpster fire situation here – but you all came, didn’t you,” the mayor said as he addressed the council and community members.

During the meeting, officials approved the hiring of a “special counsel,” an attorney to investigate at a cost to the city of up to $30,000.

When they discussed removing the mayor, they met behind closed doors.

“No action was taken, however, we did discuss conducting investigations into allegations of misconduct, and/or willful neglect of Mayor Ernst in the performance of his duties in office,” Falmouth City Councilmember Sabrina Hazen said.

This all follows a series of disagreements between the mayor and the city council, one of which led several members to walk out during a meeting in late November.

The mayor has accused the council of resisting all of the improvements he wanted to make to the city, including upgrades to infrastructure, water quality and the electrical system.

“I promise you, I’m dedicating every ounce in my body to fixing this city,” Ernst told the community. “Our sewer this year lost $150K. This right here is our water report - lost $18K this year.”

Council members also ended up walking out of that meeting.

Many residents, like Sue Simpson, said they do not agree with how the city council is handling things.

“Why can’t you all just get along?” She asked.

Ernst said he believes council leaders are working overtime to force him out of office, but says this can be prevented if enough people voice their opinions in upcoming meetings.

“Knowledge is power, so consume the knowledge and speak up,” he said. “You’ve got to show up. You’ve got to listen, and you’ve got to ask questions.”

The mayor said he can be removed from office if there is a majority vote from council members.

However, he noted, if and when that happens, he will appeal the decision and request a hearing to help him fight it.

