Coroner identifies 2 victims after head-on crash on Taylorsville Lake Road

By WAVE Staff, Julia Huffman and Quenton Robertson
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A head-on crash on Taylorsville Lake Road has left two drivers dead.

The crash happened Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. in the 5800 block of Taylorsville Lake Road after one of the vehicles crossed the center line.

Louisville Metro spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said both drivers died before they could be taken to the hospital.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the drivers as 48-year-old James Via of Shepherdsville and 30-year-old Levi Grant of Taylorsville.

No other information was released. This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

