Day 2 of trial for man charged with murder for 2019 shooting at Olive Garden

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Davone Briggs returned to the courtroom Wednesday in for the second day of trial.

Briggs is charged with murder after witnesses say he shot and killed 25-year-old José Muñoz following a brief verbal and physical altercation at Olive Garden on Outer Loop in 2019.

On Tuesday, the first day of testimony in the trial, the court heard from police as well one of the three people at the restaurant with Muñoz.

His sister-in-law Perla Flores said the whole thing started when one of the children they came with stepped on Briggs’s shoe. He allegedly pushed one of the kids which led to the verbal altercation.

Briggs’ defense team claimed their client was calm and only pulled out a gun when he felt he was going to get “mauled.”

On Wednesday, emotions ran high again. Judge Sarah Clay warned people in the gallery they would not be allowed back in the courtroom if they had an emotional outburst.

More witnesses took the stand Wednesday, too. Those with Muñoz that night said Briggs was hurling racist remarks toward them.

Defense attorney Rob Eggert is questioning the accuracy of some their stories after leaving parts out of their testimony.

Eggert said witnesses have changed their stories since the shooting.

The trial continues Thursday.

