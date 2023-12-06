Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Day 2 of trial for man charged with murder for 2019 shooting at Olive Garden

A still photo of José Muñoz, killed in a shooting at an Olive Garden in 2019.
A still photo of José Muñoz, killed in a shooting at an Olive Garden in 2019.(wave)
By Sean Baute
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Davone Briggs returned to the courtroom Wednesday in for the second day of trial.

Briggs is charged with murder after witnesses say he shot and killed 25-year-old José Muñoz following a brief verbal and physical altercation at Olive Garden on Outer Loop in 2019.

On Tuesday, the first day of testimony in the trial, the court heard from police as well one of the three people at the restaurant with Muñoz.

His sister-in-law Perla Flores said the whole thing started when one of the children they came with stepped on Briggs’s shoe. He allegedly pushed one of the kids which led to the verbal altercation.

Briggs’ defense team claimed their client was calm and only pulled out a gun when he felt he was going to get “mauled.”

On Wednesday, emotions ran high again. Judge Sarah Clay warned people in the gallery they would not be allowed back in the courtroom if they had an emotional outburst.

More witnesses took the stand Wednesday, too. Those with Muñoz that night said Briggs was hurling racist remarks toward them.

Defense attorney Rob Eggert is questioning the accuracy of some their stories after leaving parts out of their testimony.

Eggert said witnesses have changed their stories since the shooting.

The trial continues Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies 2 victims after head-on crash on Taylorsville Lake Road
(Left) Amber Hall
‘Like they dumped their garbage’: Troubleshooters investigate death after hospital visit
Ronnie O'Bannon
DJ accused of killing bartender at Louisville nightclub will not serve jail time after taking plea deal
A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say
Jon Blakely
Former Clarksville car dealership employee accused of theft, corrupt business practices

Latest News

On Wednesday, the council awarded $400,000 in grant money to groups to support programs that...
Kosair for Kids Advisory Council awards $400,000 in grants
Lieutenant Eric Kruse is Charlestown's new police chief after being sworn in Wednesday. He...
New police chief and assistant chief sworn in in Charlestown
Louisville police are searching for two women after security footage appearing to show them a...
LMPD searching for two women surveillance appears to show steal felony amount of detergent from Lowes
Coroner identifies 2 victims after head-on crash on Taylorsville Lake Road