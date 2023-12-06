Contact Troubleshooters
Derby City Gaming cuts the ribbon on new Downtown location

(WAVE News)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Derby City Gaming’s newest location in Downtown Louisville is now open. City leaders cut the ribbon on Wednesday morning.

The new Derby City Gaming offers sports betting and simulcasting, multiple dining choices, bars and lounges, and 500 Historic Horseracing Machines.

People lined up outside of the door before the grand opening. Shelia Foree was one of the many people who were eager to get inside and press their luck.

“I just want to see what it looks like. It looks pretty busy,” Foree said while poking her head inside. “I just want to see all the machines and hopefully win me some money!”

General Manager Garth Williams pointed out the restaurants and hotels nearby. He said they’re trying to boost this area as an entertainment district.

“Louisville tourism is on the up-swing and we just want to be part of it,” Williams said. “This is the first for Churchill Downs, this is the first property to operate in the downtown district like this and we’re excited about this new business model and what it’s going to bring.”

Derby City Gaming also marked the historic day by making donations to two Louisville charities. The Norton Healthcare Foundation and The Hope Buss each received $20,000.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

