FORECAST: Cloudy & chilly day; Warmer weather returns Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Sunny & warmer weather Thursday

Watching weekend system with potential for rain and snow

Cold returns this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll have partly to mostly cloudy skies across the region today; some flurries are possible this morning. Temperatures only max out in the 40s this afternoon. Skies gradually clear overnight allowing temperatures to fall into the 20s and low 30s by Thursday morning.

Tomorrow will be a sunny and warmer day. Temperatures climb into the 50s for highs as the wind gusts to near 25 MPH. Partly cloudy skies are expected Thursday night. Lows slide into the 30s and low 40s.

A significant storm system moves into the region Saturday with rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds; that rain looks to switch to Sunday. Stay close to the forecast as we get closer.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.