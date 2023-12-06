FORECAST: Mainly cloudy and chilly this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

Sunny and warmer weather Thursday

Watching weekend system with potential for rain and thunder

Cold returns on Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mainly cloudy skies into the afternoon with a few moments of sun rays mixed in. The cold flow will keep wind chills around through the afternoon hours. A stray snow flurry can’t be ruled out.

Skies gradually clear overnight allowing temperatures to fall into the 20s and low 30s by Thursday morning. Tomorrow will be a sunny and warmer day.

Temperatures climb into the 50s for highs as the wind gusts to near 25 MPH. Partly cloudy skies are expected Thursday night. Lows slide into the 30s and low 40s.

A significant storm system moves into the region Saturday with rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds; that rain looks to switch to Sunday. Stay close to the forecast as we get closer.

