FORECAST: Milder and sunnier before this weekend’s active weather

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Clearing skies lead to a sunnier, milder end of the workweek
  • Rain and thunder likely by late Saturday
  • Rain ends as a few brief, wet snow showers during the day on Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will break up this evening and overnight as high pressure moves in. Lows will drop into the 30s by Thursday morning as a light breeze continues.

A cold start on Thursday will be followed by a much milder afternoon in the 50s. Sunshine and a decent southwesterly wind will help kick those temperatures up during the day.

Clouds will begin increasing Thursday night ahead of our next weathermaker for the weekend. Lows will only drop into the 40s thanks to the clouds and continued warm southwesterly wind.

Friday is warmer with highs in the 60s, but clouds will continue to increase at times during the day. We’ll hold the rain chance off until the late evening hours as the next system arrives.

Rain and thunder arrive Saturday evening. Some of this rain will be heavy at times, especially in Kentucky. The severe weather threat isn’t zero, but the latest data continues to keep the measurable threat for severe thunderstorms staying southwest of our area Saturday evening.

We’ll keep an eye on that. A second low pressure develops to our south amplifies the rain early Sunday morning and brings an accumulating snow to the Appalachians. Around here we’ll likely only see a few brief, wet snow showers Sunday as this system departs.

