FORECAST: Warmer end to the workweek

WEATHER HEADLINES

Sunny & warmer weather today

Watching weekend system with potential for rain and thunder; rain may end as mix

Cold air returns on Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunshine dominates our Thursday forecast. The sunshine and gusty southwesterly winds will push highs into the 50s this afternoon. Wind gusts near 25 MPH are possible today. Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight as temperatures tumble into the 30s and low 40s.

Partly cloudy skies Friday morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Gusty southwesterly winds (near 25 MPH) will help us to warm into the upper 50s and low 60s tomorrow. While Friday evening looks cloudy and dry, scattered showers push into the region late Friday night into Saturday morning. The clouds and southerly winds will limit lows to the 50s.

A significant storm system moves into the region Saturday with rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds; that rain looks to switch a brief mix Sunday morning. Stay close to the forecast for the latest updates.

