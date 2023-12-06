Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Georgia backup QB transferring to UK

Former 5-star quarterback will have two years of eligibility
Georgia quarterback Brock Vandagriff (12) throws in the first half of Georgia's spring NCAA...
Georgia quarterback Brock Vandagriff (12) throws in the first half of Georgia's spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)(Brett Davis | AP)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:25 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgia backup quarterback Brock Vandagriff is transferring to UK. The player made the announcement on Wednesday.

The former five-star quarterback will reportedly have two years remaining of eligibility. He is set to graduate from Georgia, so he will be a graduate transfer.

The 21-year old played in eight games this season as a backup to starter Carson Beck. Prior to that, Vandagriff played sparingly in five games for the Bulldogs.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound quarterback completed 12 of 18 passes for 165 yards with 2 touchdowns and an interception, and rushed for 46 yards on 5 carries in the 2023 season.

Vandagriff initially committed to Oklahoma before flipping to the Dawgs. He played for his dad in high school at Prince Avenue Christian in Georgia.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville police are searching for two women after security footage appearing to show them a...
LMPD searching for two women surveillance appears to show steal felony amount of detergent from Lowes
On Dec. 6, 2023, a small number of students at Shelby County High School walked out in protest...
Shelby Co. High students stage walkout over decision to replace head football coach
Coroner identifies 2 victims after head-on crash on Taylorsville Lake Road
Residents in the Cox Creek community say FBI agents and Kentucky state police converged on...
Special prosecutor confirms murder case being investigated in Nelson County
Source: TRIMARC
Man in critical condition after crash involving semi on Gene Snyder Freeway

Latest News

Louisville Bats sold to Diamond Baseball Holdings
Louisville Bats sold to Diamond Baseball Holdings
In Jeff Brohm's first year as the head coach of the UofL football team, he was named a...
Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm named semifinalist for National Coach of the Year
On Dec. 6, 2023, a small number of students at Shelby County High School walked out in protest...
Shelby Co. High students stage walkout over decision to replace head football coach
Bengals quarterback Jake Browning was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday.
Bengals Jake Browning named AFC Offensive Player of the Week