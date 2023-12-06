Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Kentucky father involved in Tuesday’s Amber Alert arrested

Bradley Price
Bradley Price(Shelby County Detention Center)
By Seth Hawk
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky father is now facing charges after an Amber Alert was canceled Tuesday night.

According to an arrest citation, authorities in Shelby County say Bradley Price abducted his 10-year-old daughter.

Price was later found by deputies in Shelby County at a Walmart parking lot, where he was arrested at gunpoint.

The arrest citation says Price had failed to report to family court in Anderson County, saying he believed his daughter would be removed from his custody.

Deputies say Price admitted knowing his parental rights had been suspended and that CPS had custody of the child.

Price is facing charges of custodial interference, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle with an expired license.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 drivers dead after head-on crash on Taylorsville Lake Road
(Left) Amber Hall
‘Like they dumped their garbage’: Troubleshooters investigate death after hospital visit
Ronnie O'Bannon
DJ accused of killing bartender at Louisville nightclub will not serve jail time after taking plea deal
A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say
Jon Blakely
Former Clarksville car dealership employee accused of theft, corrupt business practices

Latest News

Derby City Gaming cuts the ribbon on new Downtown location
Julian L Lewis, 28, was arrested in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. Source:...
Man accused of pointing gun at children, staff at VOA facility in Louisville
Irvin Antonio Hooks, 36, was arrested in Louisville, Kentucky, on Sunday, Dec. 3,...
Man arrested after police say he shot a man in the face in Chickasaw neighborhood
Louisville, Ky. skyline on a cloudy day.
FORECAST: Mainly cloudy and chilly this afternoon