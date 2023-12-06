Kosair for Kids Advisory Council awards $400,000 in grants

Contact Troubleshooters
On Wednesday, the council awarded $400,000 in grant money to groups to support programs that impact hundreds of children, including mental health, education and
By WAVE Staff and Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kosair for Kids Advisory Council recognized 10 organizations for their work helping kids throughout WAVE Country.

On Wednesday, the council awarded $400,000 in grant money to groups to support programs that impact hundreds of children, including mental health, education and access to fresh foods.

The money will help build a new therapy office, create summer camp experiences and purchase new equipment to help children with disabilities.

“Kosair has been a staple here for many, many years, and it’s touched a lot of people in our community, in our city, and beyond,” Bob Bomsutto, Kosair for Kids Advisory Council chairman, said. “The whole Kentuckiana area, were glad to recognize folks from both the Kentucky side and the Indiana side with some of these grants and it really just makes you feel really good in that you’re helping these kids develop stronger relationships, stronger bonds, and a great future.”

The Kosair for Kids Advisory Council has been awarding these grants for the past nine years. Kosair for Kids has been serving the local community for a century.

