LFD Chief shares fire safety tips for winter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire Chief Brian O’Neill spoke about fire safety during the winter months Tuesday afternoon.

Several fires have happened over the last week as the weather has gotten colder, including one that left two people dead in the Chickasaw neighborhood Monday morning.

Fires are the way that many houseless individuals stay warm when temperatures drop, but they can also lead to situations like the tent fire last Tuesday that left one dead at a homeless camp.

“For someone that’s experiencing [homelessness], please reach out to the homeless coalition,” O’Neill said. “Please reach out to the city’s RCE, places where can get you help. There are vouchers for hotels, places that can get you help.”

O’Neill said vacant structures are more prone to fires. Of the nine multiple-alarm fires last year, six of them were in vacant structures and five of those were during the cold months.

While vacant structures may see fires more, the chief said fire safety applies to everyone this time of year, as even common household items like candles and space heaters can cause fires.

“As we go into the cold months, we tend to look at from about Thanksgiving to Valentine’s Day and maybe a little bit beyond, we have more people seeking shelter trying to stay warm,” O’Neill said. “This isn’t just people who are experiencing homelessness, this is any of our vulnerable population and really anybody in Louisville.”

