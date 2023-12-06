LMPD searching for two women surveillance appears to show steal felony amount of detergent from Lowes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are searching for two women after security footage appearing to show them a “felony amount” of laundry detergent from a Lowe’s off Preston Highway.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, LMPD showed pictures of two women appearing to steal 4,500 liquid ounces of laundry detergent, worth over $900, from the home improvement store.

The post asks for anybody with information to call the anonymous tip line 502-574-LMPD.

