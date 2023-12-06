Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD searching for two women surveillance appears to show steal felony amount of detergent from Lowes

Louisville police are searching for two women after security footage appearing to show them a...
Louisville police are searching for two women after security footage appearing to show them a “felony amount” of laundry detergent from a Lowe’s off Preston Highway.(LMPD)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are searching for two women after security footage appearing to show them a “felony amount” of laundry detergent from a Lowe’s off Preston Highway.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, LMPD showed pictures of two women appearing to steal 4,500 liquid ounces of laundry detergent, worth over $900, from the home improvement store.

The post asks for anybody with information to call the anonymous tip line 502-574-LMPD.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

