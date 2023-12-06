Madison Co. Schools could create first Ky. charter school, holds public forum

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - It was standing room only inside Madison County Schools’ central office Tuesday night, with dozens taking to the podium to speak on a proposed charter school that would be the first of its kind in the commonwealth.

It comes after the state legislature passed House Bill 9 earlier this year, establishing a funding model for such schools. LaFontaine Preparatory School (LPS) has since filed an application with the county, and a public forum was held Tuesday to allow the county’s school board to hear from all sides on the matter.

Gus LaFontaine says he’s worked towards creating a charter school for the past twelve years - because there’s one thing he wants to fix about the prep school he founded.

“I want to remove the barrier of tuition from it,” said LaFontaine. “Then, any family that would like to participate would be free to do so at no cost to them.”

Currently a private non-profit, LPS could soon be open to the public.

“Charter schools are public schools - full stop,” said Charlie Bufalino with the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools. “They are tuition-free and open to any student who wants to attend them.”

Parents of LPS students spoke passionately about the personalized needs the school brings its children.

“Since he came here to LPS in the fourth grade, every day, he can’t wait to go back to school,” said one LPS parent.

“I would love for other kids that don’t have the money to be able to come to LaFontaine, I would love for LaFontaine to be more diverse,” said Jonathan Berry, another LPS parent.

The application, which you can view here, proposes 20% smaller classes, 20% more instruction through a longer school year, and 20% higher wages for its teachers.

But it leads those opposed to worry about where their taxpayer dollars will go.

“If this application is approved, there will be a funding shortfall somewhere - and it will be up to this board to decide where that shortfall will be,” said Todd Blevins, a LaFontaine parent who disapproved of the proposal.

As the school board prepares to make a final decision later this month, some of its own educators and parents are calling for LaFontaine to stay the way it is.

“I’m so thrilled that you guys have LPS taking care of your kids, but I can’t get behind taking money out of my kids’ classroom for it.”

Madison County Schools officials say the board will continue to review the application and will soon give LaFontaine feedback on it. They will then have a special meeting of the board during the last week of December to make their ruling on the matter. They say this was the last public meeting on the subject until then, and a specific date and time has not yet been set.

