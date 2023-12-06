Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Madison Co. Schools could create first Ky. charter school, holds public forum

Gus LaFontaine speaks at a Madison County Schools public forum on Tuesday, December 5, 2023....
Gus LaFontaine speaks at a Madison County Schools public forum on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. He applied with the county to create the first charter school in the state of Kentucky.(Jeremy Tombs)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - It was standing room only inside Madison County Schools’ central office Tuesday night, with dozens taking to the podium to speak on a proposed charter school that would be the first of its kind in the commonwealth.

It comes after the state legislature passed House Bill 9 earlier this year, establishing a funding model for such schools. LaFontaine Preparatory School (LPS) has since filed an application with the county, and a public forum was held Tuesday to allow the county’s school board to hear from all sides on the matter.

Gus LaFontaine says he’s worked towards creating a charter school for the past twelve years - because there’s one thing he wants to fix about the prep school he founded.

“I want to remove the barrier of tuition from it,” said LaFontaine. “Then, any family that would like to participate would be free to do so at no cost to them.”

Currently a private non-profit, LPS could soon be open to the public.

“Charter schools are public schools - full stop,” said Charlie Bufalino with the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools. “They are tuition-free and open to any student who wants to attend them.”

Parents of LPS students spoke passionately about the personalized needs the school brings its children.

“Since he came here to LPS in the fourth grade, every day, he can’t wait to go back to school,” said one LPS parent.

“I would love for other kids that don’t have the money to be able to come to LaFontaine, I would love for LaFontaine to be more diverse,” said Jonathan Berry, another LPS parent.

The application, which you can view here, proposes 20% smaller classes, 20% more instruction through a longer school year, and 20% higher wages for its teachers.

But it leads those opposed to worry about where their taxpayer dollars will go.

“If this application is approved, there will be a funding shortfall somewhere - and it will be up to this board to decide where that shortfall will be,” said Todd Blevins, a LaFontaine parent who disapproved of the proposal.

As the school board prepares to make a final decision later this month, some of its own educators and parents are calling for LaFontaine to stay the way it is.

“I’m so thrilled that you guys have LPS taking care of your kids, but I can’t get behind taking money out of my kids’ classroom for it.”

Madison County Schools officials say the board will continue to review the application and will soon give LaFontaine feedback on it. They will then have a special meeting of the board during the last week of December to make their ruling on the matter. They say this was the last public meeting on the subject until then, and a specific date and time has not yet been set.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 drivers dead after head-on crash on Taylorsville Lake Road
(Left) Amber Hall
‘Like they dumped their garbage’: Troubleshooters investigate death after hospital visit
Ronnie O'Bannon
DJ accused of killing bartender at Louisville nightclub will not serve jail time after taking plea deal
A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say
Jon Blakely
Former Clarksville car dealership employee accused of theft, corrupt business practices

Latest News

Julian L Lewis, 28, was arrested in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. Source:...
Man accused of pointing gun at children, staff at VOA facility in Louisville
Irvin Antonio Hooks, 36, was arrested in Louisville, Kentucky, on Sunday, Dec. 3,...
Man arrested after police say he shot a man in the face in Chickasaw neighborhood
Louisville, Ky. skyline on a cloudy day.
FORECAST: Mainly cloudy and chilly this afternoon
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Blog 12/6/23
Latest on the weekend system
SnowTALK! Blog 12/6/23