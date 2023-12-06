Contact Troubleshooters
Man accused of pointing gun at children, staff at VOA facility in Louisville

Julian L Lewis, 28, was arrested in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. Source:...
Julian L Lewis, 28, was arrested in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMDC)(WAVE News)
By Ward Jolles
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police arrested Julian Lewis, 28, on Monday after they say he pointed a gun at several children and staff members at a Volunteers of America (VOA) facility on South Preston Street.

VOA is a nonprofit organization that helps families suffering from homelessness, addiction and more.

According to arrest documents, several witnesses at the VOA facility said Lewis pulled a gun on several children and staff at the facility. The arrest slip says Lewis allegedly pointed the gun at one of their heads.

It’s not clear what led to the alleged confrontation, but Lewis is now being held at Metro Corrections on a 1st Degree Wanton Endangerment charge.

