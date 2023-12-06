Contact Troubleshooters
Man arrested after police say he shot a man in the face in Chickasaw neighborhood

Irvin Antonio Hooks, 36, was arrested in Louisville, Kentucky, on Sunday, Dec. 3,...
Irvin Antonio Hooks, 36, was arrested in Louisville, Kentucky, on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMDC)(WAVE News)
By Ward Jolles
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD officers arrested Irvin Antonio Hooks, 36, for shooting a man in the face at a house in the Chickasaw neighborhood Sunday.

According to court documents, the victim told police he had been working for Hooks, who he knew as “Chop,” for several months. On Sunday morning, the victim said he was helping Hooks move items from a home on Cecil Avenue when Hooks “freaked out” and shot him in the face.

The victim said he walked to UofL Jewish Hospital for help once Hooks left the house. He pointed Hooks out in a photo lineup and identified the type of weapon that Hooks allegedly used in the crime.

Police then went to the crime scene on Cecil Avenue where they found the same gun and arrested Hooks.

Hooks is now charged with 1st Degree Assault and is being held at Metro Corrections.

