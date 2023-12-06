Man dead after overnight south Louisville shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has died after overnight shooting occurred in south Louisville.

Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 700 block of Iowa Avenue on Wednesday at about 1:20 a.m.

They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and Louisville Metro EMS declared him dead.

There aren’t any known suspects as the LMPD Homicide Unit continues to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information can call the police department’s anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

