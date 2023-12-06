Contact Troubleshooters
New police chief and assistant chief sworn in in Charlestown

Lieutenant Eric Kruse is the new chief and Sergeant Jonathon Roederer is the new assistant chief.
By WAVE Staff and Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The city of Charlestown had a swearing in ceremony for its new police chief and assistant chief on Wednesday.

Lieutenant Eric Kruse is the new chief and Sergeant Jonathon Roederer is the new assistant chief. The change in leadership comes after Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges announced the retirement of former Chief Tim Wolff.

Kruse hopes to improve communication between the department and community by hosting listening sessions with the public and within the police department.

“Thank you to Charlestown for trusting me and thank you to the mayor and the council and the board for trusting me,” Kruse said. “I look forward to working with them and our residents and keeping our community safe.”

Lieutenant Kruse and Sergeant Roederer begin serving in their new roles starting Jan. 1.

