Pipe crawling robot improves efficiency at U.S. DOE in Paducah

A team at the C-333 Process Building at the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Paducah Site...
A team at the C-333 Process Building at the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Paducah Site recently deployed a new tool to improve the efficiency of visually inspecting sections of piping.(U.S. DOE Portsmouth/Paducah Project Office)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:05 PM EST
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A team at the C-333 Process Building at the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Paducah Site recently deployed a new tool to improve the efficiency of visually inspecting sections of piping.

The new tool is a robotic pipe crawler.

According to a release from the U.S. DOE Portsmouth/Paducah Project Office, with more than 20 miles of piping, and in some cases as large as 42 inches in diameter, identifying which sections of piping to be removed from the C-333 Process Building can be difficult.

Piping can contain deposits from past gaseous diffusion operations. As a result, some sections of piping have to be removed as crews make progress on preparing the building for future demolition, the release states.

Identifying material in this piping previously required external scanning to pinpoint potential deposit locations for deactivation crews. This effort took many hours using manual cutting tools and additional safety measures to protect workers doing the inspections according to spokesperson Buz Smith.

However, this new robotic pipe crawler reduces the amount of time and effort by using sophisticated detectors and a high-resolution camera to identify deposits. 

The project team has proven the effectiveness of the robot, which was recently deployed in over 1,000 linear feet of process piping, using data from external scans in correlation with the data obtained by the robotic pipe crawler. 

Efficiency is expected to improve--up to five times faster when compared to manual inspections--according to the release.

This project will also provide data necessary to identify more accurate deposit locations and promote worker safety during deactivation where more precise deposit removal activities are needed.

“Innovation is imperative to the success of work done at the Paducah Site,” Portsmouth Paducah Project Manager Joel Bradburne said. “Improving worker safety and reducing the time it takes to inspect piping in the C-333 Process Building will enable DOE to accelerate the facility for demolition and continue the successful cleanup mission at Paducah.”

The design and process for the robotic pipe crawler came from lessons learned and shared technology, originally developed at the Portsmouth Site, according to the release. Over the last year, the Paducah team made several enhancements to the robotic pipe crawler and developed methods with the robotic pipe crawler to ensure it can support deactivation of the C-333 Process Building.

