Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Scam text messages being reported in Elizabethtown area

(MGM)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Elizabethtown police want residents to know about scam texts that residents have been reporting.

The message in the scam text states to be from The Cecilian Bank about a charge and provides a link to click on. The Elizabethtown Police Department said no one should click on these links.

The Cecilian Bank said customers should be aware of suspicious texts or calls from scammers during the holiday season. Anyone with questions can call the 270-982-4TCB (4822) for customer support or use the chat feature virtually.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 drivers dead after head-on crash on Taylorsville Lake Road
(Left) Amber Hall
‘Like they dumped their garbage’: Troubleshooters investigate death after hospital visit
Ronnie O'Bannon
DJ accused of killing bartender at Louisville nightclub will not serve jail time after taking plea deal
A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say
Jon Blakely
Former Clarksville car dealership employee accused of theft, corrupt business practices

Latest News

Julian L Lewis, 28, was arrested in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. Source:...
Man accused of pointing gun at children, staff at VOA facility in Louisville
Irvin Antonio Hooks, 36, was arrested in Louisville, Kentucky, on Sunday, Dec. 3,...
Man arrested after police say he shot a man in the face in Chickasaw neighborhood
One Park concept design
Metro Council recommends One Park project receive taxpayer funding; now moves to full council vote
Angel-a-thon WAVE
2023 WAVE Angel-A-Thon sees $137,500 worth of donations