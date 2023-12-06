Scam text messages being reported in Elizabethtown area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Elizabethtown police want residents to know about scam texts that residents have been reporting.

The message in the scam text states to be from The Cecilian Bank about a charge and provides a link to click on. The Elizabethtown Police Department said no one should click on these links.

The Cecilian Bank said customers should be aware of suspicious texts or calls from scammers during the holiday season. Anyone with questions can call the 270-982-4TCB (4822) for customer support or use the chat feature virtually.

