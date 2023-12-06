Shelby Co. High students stage walkout over decision to replace head football coach

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Students upset about the decision of Shelby County High School to make a change to the head coach of its football program resulted in a small number of students to stage a walkout.

In a letter to parents and families, Dr. Carla Kent, principal of Shelby County High, said “we have decided to make a change in the leadership of the football program.”

Kent did not go into detail about what led to the decision to relieve Marcus Harris from the position he’s held for the past two seasons, but did state it was “not made lightly, and it comes after thorough discussions and assessments aimed at ensuring the continued growth and success of our football team.”

Marcus Harris, former Shelby County High School head football coach (Derek Brightwell)

In a separate letter to parents, Kent wrote “I am writing to dispel rumors that there was a riot at Shelby County High School today.” She said after news of the football coaching change reached the SCHS community, several students decided to protest the decision. According to Kent, approximately 30 students walked out of the building during lunchtime and refused to return to class after the lunch period ended.

Kent said the lunchtime protest was a peaceful one and the school administration allowed it to occur. The students taking part in the walkout were always under supervision and local police were at the school as a precaution. Kent said the school was placed on a “soft lockdown” to help manage the situation.

Saying she understands such changes lead to questions, Kent invited parents to contact her by email or call her directly.

“We are committed to providing our student-athletes with the best possible environment for growth and success,” Kent said. “To facilitate a smooth transition, we are actively working on securing a new Head Football Coach who will bring fresh perspectives and ideas to our program.”

Online records from the Kentucky High School Athletic Association show Harris as the head coach of the Rockets for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. During his tenure, Harris had an overall record of 9-12, going 5-6 in 2022 and 4-6 this past season.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.