Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Teen dead, one critically injured after crash in Meade County

(WBRC FOX6 News)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MULDRAUGH, Ky. (WAVE) - A teen is dead after a crash in Meade County late Monday night.

Kentucky State Police said they were called in to assist the Meade County Sheriff’s Office on a two-car crash at the intersection of US 31and Old Mill Road in Muldraugh around 11:15 p.m.

KSP spokesperson Scotty Sharp said an initial investigation showed that 18-year-old Kristian Cottrell ran a red light and hit a van that was sitting stationary in the turning lane head-on.

Sharp said Cottrell died before he could be taken to the hospital. The driver of the van was flown to UofL Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left) Amber Hall
‘Like they dumped their garbage’: Troubleshooters investigate death after hospital visit
2 drivers dead after head-on crash on Taylorsville Lake Road
A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say
Frankie Garrett
Jeffersonville business owner arrested, charged with theft, corrupt business influence
Coroner identifies man, child killed in Chickasaw neighborhood house fire

Latest News

Missing Lawrenceburg 10-year-old found safe
One Park concept design
Metro Council recommends One Park project receive taxpayer funding; now moves to full council vote
Mystery canine respiratory illness reported by veterinarians across country
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Clarksville police say missing 3-year-old has been found safe