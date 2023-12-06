Teen dead, one critically injured after crash in Meade County

MULDRAUGH, Ky. (WAVE) - A teen is dead after a crash in Meade County late Monday night.

Kentucky State Police said they were called in to assist the Meade County Sheriff’s Office on a two-car crash at the intersection of US 31and Old Mill Road in Muldraugh around 11:15 p.m.

KSP spokesperson Scotty Sharp said an initial investigation showed that 18-year-old Kristian Cottrell ran a red light and hit a van that was sitting stationary in the turning lane head-on.

Sharp said Cottrell died before he could be taken to the hospital. The driver of the van was flown to UofL Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

