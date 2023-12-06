Transportation might look different for JCPS next school year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Transportation might look much different at JCPS starting next school year.

On Tuesday, the school board got a look at some of the things that can be done to fix their transportation problems.

Four months after the transportation disaster on the first day of school, when the last students were dropped off at nearly 10 p.m., JCPS is looking at ways to not repeat history next year.

In order to do that, they might need to make some drastic changes.

But first, parents might have to endure more transportation headaches for at least the rest of this school year, because JCPS says major changes can’t be made until next year.

“There is no more low-hanging fruit that can be picked to solve this for this year,” said Chief Operations Officer Dr. Rob Fulk.

JCPS has spent the first half of the school year trying to fix their busing problems. Fulk said they’ve essentially done all they can this year.

“That’s not going to change this year outside of some sort of drastic action to reduce routes which we are not recommending nor do we think would be palatable for the community,” he said.

Fulk took over JCPS’ transportation system on Oct. 2.

He’s looking ahead to the 24-25 school year and looking to add transportation routing and technology companies, a routing pause period, and supporting the bus compounds.

But also changing the system to potentially eliminate bus routes.

“And the numbers I bring to you are extremely conservative. We believe that if we think we can cut 120, we will probably bring you a recommendation of about 90 just to make sure that we’re on the right side of that,” he said.

Some of the proposals include eliminating transportation at some schools, giving parents a stipend to take their kids to school, or a lottery option for bus seats for magnet and traditional students.

“It needs to be defensible, data-driven, and it needs to work this time,” said school board member James Craig.

JCPS’s goal is to get all students dropped off by 6:30 pm. Something Board Member Linda Duncan isn’t on board with.

“6:30 at night is a target that is unacceptable. 6:30, 7:00, I pass buses at 7:00 in the dark. Elementary kids trying to get home,” she said.

She floated the idea of going back to just two start times.

“Because when we do two start times, we wind up with what we’re doing right now,” Duncan said.

Which according to the presentation, means buses on average are clear at 7 pm. But Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio disagrees with that idea.

“With two right now, it would be ten times the disaster we have right now,” he said.

No recommendations or decisions about transportation were made at Tuesday’s meeting.

By the end of February, JCPS staff will tell the board which option the district thinks will work the best.

This week, JCPS is telling families in the process of completing their applications for next year’s school choice, that transportation is not guaranteed for anyone other than resides schools, special ed schools, and A5 schools.

