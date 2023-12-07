19-year-old woman dead after semi she was driving overturns

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A 19-year-old woman is dead after a semi crash in Lincoln County.

According to the sheriff’s office, crews were called around 7 a.m. Thursday to the 5100 block of KY 198 for a single-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer.

It’s not yet clear what happened, but the sheriff’s office says the semi overturned, and the woman who was driving was killed.

A photo sent to us from the sheriff’s office appears to show that the semi was hauling lumber.

We’re told the crash is under investigation, and the road will likely remain closed for up to another two hours.

This is a developing story.

