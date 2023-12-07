2 teens taken to hospital after shooting in Newburg neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are investigating a shooting that injured two teenage boys in the Newburg neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Calls came in reporting a shooting in the 4300 block of Shady Villa Drive around noon.

When officers arrived, they found both boys were shot in their legs. They were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.

Detectives are working to determine the relationship between the two victims. This is an ongoing investigation.

There are no known suspects at this time. If anyone has information, call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

