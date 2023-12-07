Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

2 teens taken to hospital after shooting in Newburg neighborhood

4300 block of Shady Villa Drive.
4300 block of Shady Villa Drive.(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are investigating a shooting that injured two teenage boys in the Newburg neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Calls came in reporting a shooting in the 4300 block of Shady Villa Drive around noon.

When officers arrived, they found both boys were shot in their legs. They were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.

Detectives are working to determine the relationship between the two victims. This is an ongoing investigation.

There are no known suspects at this time. If anyone has information, call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville police are searching for two women after security footage appearing to show them a...
LMPD searching for two women surveillance appears to show steal felony amount of detergent from Lowes
Coroner identifies 2 victims after head-on crash on Taylorsville Lake Road
On Dec. 6, 2023, a small number of students at Shelby County High School walked out in protest...
Shelby Co. High students stage walkout over decision to replace head football coach
Residents in the Cox Creek community say FBI agents and Kentucky state police converged on...
Special prosecutor confirms murder case being investigated in Nelson County
Irvin Antonio Hooks, 36, was arrested in Louisville, Kentucky, on Sunday, Dec. 3,...
Man arrested after police say he shot a man in the face in Chickasaw neighborhood

Latest News

(Left) Devon Peach (Center) Alonzo Dixon (Right) Landon Pearl
3 Louisville men facing felony drug charges after traffic stop near Seymour, Ind.
Community reacts to the idea of splitting up JCPS
William Martin Junior was killed on the evening of Oct. 5 at Cane Run Station Apartments in...
Father of man killed in St. Denis shooting questions shooter’s self-defense claim
LMPD cruisers
Man hospitalized after being shot in his car