LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The country’s top cyclists are competing for the 2023 USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships at Joe Creason Park this weekend.

Cyclocross is described as cross-country on a bike. It’s a form of cycling that is off-road with stairs, drops and turns. The course is about two miles, with several laps. Races typically last about 35 minutes to an hour.

Louisville Metro officials said the competition brings an estimated $3.6 million economic impact. It also lets people experience Metro Parks.

Louisville native and professional cyclocross athlete Andrew Dillman is one of more than 1,400 athletes racing this weekend. He’ll be competing on Sunday.

The competition happens rain or shine. Dillman says he prefers the rain. Unlike other sports, he said cyclocross thrives in the mud.

“When you think of the most epic races, they’re the ones where the riders finish, and you can’t even tell what their sponsors are because they’re so covered in mud,” Dillman said. “That’s when it’s the most fun to watch and race because it just gets crazy.”

Spectators are encouraged to attend. Parking will be available at the Louisville Zoo at 1100 Trevilian Way, Louisville, Ky. 40213.

