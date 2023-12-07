3 Louisville men facing felony drug charges after traffic stop near Seymour, Ind.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A traffic stop in southern Indiana led to the arrest of three men from Louisville after police said a large amount of what was believed to be fentanyl was found.

An ISP trooper pulled over a Chevrolet passenger car on I-65 Northbound near the 48-mile marker when it was determined the men inside may have had drugs. Alonzo Dixon, 28, got out of the backseat of the car and ran across all lanes of I-65. He was later arrested.

During a search of the car, ISP said officers found a bag of nearly 200 pills that they believed contained fentanyl. The driver of the car, 18-year-old Landon Pearl, was also arrested after officers found additional pills on him.

The third man, 30-year-old Devon Peach, was wanted on a parole warrant out of Kentucky. All three men were taken to Jackson County Jail on felony drug charges. Dixon faces an additional charge of resisting law enforcement.

ISP said an 8-month-old child was in the car during the traffic stop. Peach faces an additional charge of neglect of a dependent. He was also being held on his warrant out of Kentucky.

Child Protective Services responded to the scene to take the baby into their custody.

All three men are scheduled to appear in the Jackson County Circuit Court.

