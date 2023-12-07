77-year-old Louisville man dies at hospital days after crash on Gene Snyder Freeway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a Louisville man who died at the hospital days after a serious crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway has been released.

On Thursday around 10:12 a.m., police responded to a crash on I-265 North near Brownsboro Road, involving a semi-tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle.

Two adults inside the passenger vehicle were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital. The driver of the semi was not injured.

Police said Harla Dwayne Cutshall was taken to UofL Hospital in critical condition. He died from his injuries on Monday.

The other passenger is expected to survive their injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

