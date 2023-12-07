Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

77-year-old Louisville man dies at hospital days after crash on Gene Snyder Freeway

Source: TRIMARC
Source: TRIMARC(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff and Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:23 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a Louisville man who died at the hospital days after a serious crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway has been released.

On Thursday around 10:12 a.m., police responded to a crash on I-265 North near Brownsboro Road, involving a semi-tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle.

Two adults inside the passenger vehicle were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital. The driver of the semi was not injured.

Police said Harla Dwayne Cutshall was taken to UofL Hospital in critical condition. He died from his injuries on Monday.

The other passenger is expected to survive their injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffanie Lucas arraigned on murder charges, December 2023.
Family of 2 boys allegedly killed by mother say they were given wrong body ahead of funeral
Devone Briggs
Man found not guilty of murder in 2019 Olive Garden homicide case released from jail
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS)
Troubleshooters: JCPS emails show AlphaRoute bus plan wasn’t delivered until 1 month before school
The Doherty family is calling for justice against the driver that ran over their loved one and...
Family of Baxter Avenue hit and run victim calls for justice

Latest News

KYTC Emergency Lane Repairs on Hospital Curve
Emergency repairs underway on left two lanes of I-65 South near ‘hospital curve’
Crews working to repair water main break at Preston Highway, Outer Loop
Crews working to repair water main break at Preston Highway, Outer Loop
Crews working to repair water main break at Preston Highway, Outer Loop
I-71 South lanes in Oldham Co. reopen after multi-vehicle crash