Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Bardstown Police searching for ‘porch pirates’

The Bardstown Police Department made a Facebook post Wednesday looking for information about a...
The Bardstown Police Department made a Facebook post Wednesday looking for information about a report of thefts in the downtown area.(WAVE)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Bardstown Police Department made a Facebook post Wednesday looking for information about a report of thefts in the downtown area.

The post shows images that appear to be taken from a doorbell camera of two people taking packages from a porch.

The post goes on to warn residents of what it called “porch pirates” during the holiday season.

“These are opportunity thefts,” the post stated, “meaning if these criminals see an easy opportunity to snatch and grab something quickly, they will do so.”

The post gave the advice of asking that packages be left in a “more private area not easily viewable to the public eye” or to schedule deliveries for when you will be home.

The post concludes by requesting that anybody with information of the incident to contact them at 502-348-6811 or the anonymous tip line at 502-348-4328.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville police are searching for two women after security footage appearing to show them a...
LMPD searching for two women surveillance appears to show steal felony amount of detergent from Lowes
On Dec. 6, 2023, a small number of students at Shelby County High School walked out in protest...
Shelby Co. High students stage walkout over decision to replace head football coach
Coroner identifies 2 victims after head-on crash on Taylorsville Lake Road
Residents in the Cox Creek community say FBI agents and Kentucky state police converged on...
Special prosecutor confirms murder case being investigated in Nelson County
Irvin Antonio Hooks, 36, was arrested in Louisville, Kentucky, on Sunday, Dec. 3,...
Man arrested after police say he shot a man in the face in Chickasaw neighborhood

Latest News

The Love Kitchen has trucks that travel across the country year-round feeding houseless...
Traveling Little Caesars kitchen handing out free pizza to community
In Jeff Brohm's first year as the head coach of the UofL football team, he was named a...
Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm named semifinalist for National Coach of the Year
Community reacts to the idea of splitting up JCPS
William Martin Junior was killed on the evening of Oct. 5 at Cane Run Station Apartments in...
Father of man killed in St. Denis shooting questions shooter’s self-defense claim