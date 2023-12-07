Bardstown Police searching for ‘porch pirates’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Bardstown Police Department made a Facebook post Wednesday looking for information about a report of thefts in the downtown area.

The post shows images that appear to be taken from a doorbell camera of two people taking packages from a porch.

The post goes on to warn residents of what it called “porch pirates” during the holiday season.

“These are opportunity thefts,” the post stated, “meaning if these criminals see an easy opportunity to snatch and grab something quickly, they will do so.”

The post gave the advice of asking that packages be left in a “more private area not easily viewable to the public eye” or to schedule deliveries for when you will be home.

The post concludes by requesting that anybody with information of the incident to contact them at 502-348-6811 or the anonymous tip line at 502-348-4328.

