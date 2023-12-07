Bellarmine partners with Green Flower to launch Cannabis Education Certificate Programs to Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Cannabis Industry is making its way into higher education across the country, and that now includes Kentucky.

Bellarmine University announced they will be offering Cannabis Education Certificate programs.

The Catholic University is working with Green Flower, a company that looks to educate people looking to get into the cannabis industry.

Bellarmine now joins 25 other Universities across 19 states that have partnered with Green Flower to offer courses to teach those looking to learn more about the cannabis industry.

It’s a subject that’s believed to have high interest in Kentucky.

Back in March, Governor Andy Beshear signed a bill that would legalize medical cannabis in the commonwealth joining 37 other states in the U.S.

The law will go into effect in January 2025 but experts believe now is the time to get educated about the industry.

”Right now is when people are gearing up to figure out how they’re going to use their farm differently or that kind of thing,” Green Flower Chief Growth Officer Daniel Kalef said. “So as those rules are coming in place within the next year it is the perfect time to get the knowledge you’ll need to be ready when the rules come out.”

That’s where Green Flower comes into play.

Kalef said the company was founded in 2014 and has partnered with Universities across the country to teach anyone looking to get involved in the growing cannabis industry.

And while Kalef says the subject has been taboo for some universities to explore, Bellarmine thought otherwise.

”Bellarmine just stepped up right away. They saw the need, they saw what was going to come to the state in terms of jobs and needing to understand and people wanting to start companies,” Kalef said. “This along with doctors and lawyers and nurses needing better information and we were so thrilled with their reaction that it made perfect sense to partner with Bellarmine.”

The partnership has created four cannabis education certificate programs that are made up of three, eight-week courses with the topics of business, medical, agriculture and compliance.

Expert instructors lead the online courses that all focus on the education of cannabis, not the advocacy of it.

”With the information of the legalization and everything, it felt like a no-brainer that we needed to be the ones providing this to our community,” Bellarmine University’s Director of the Center for Community and Professional Education Abigail Walsh said.

Green Flower says the lack of education on the industry along with the medical legalization in both Kentucky and Ohio has made the perfect time for people to get on board.

”Everybody initially thought there was going to be a lot of pushback but there really hasn’t been,” Walsh said. “Everybody understands that this is the future and going back to education vs advocacy, we are better as a society if everybody is more informed about what’s happening around us.”

”A solid foundation is the only way you’re going to be successful so that’s why it makes all of the sense in the world for people to now start getting this education as we get ready to continue to grow in Kentucky.” Kalef said.

These certificate programs are open to the community and will start in the beginning of 2024.

To learn more about the program and how you can apply, you can check out their dashboard by clicking or tapping here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.