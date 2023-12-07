Community reacts to the idea of splitting up JCPS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are nearly 100,000 students in JCPS, and state Republicans have floated the idea of splitting up the district into smaller ones.

After the busing disaster on the first day of school, 12 state lawmakers sent an open letter criticizing JCPS’ handling of its transportation.

They also called for the creation of a committee to look into to split up JCPS. An idea that’s not popular with some people.

At Tuesday night’s school board meeting, students, educators and parents gave their thoughts on the idea.

The idea of looking into splitting up JCPS is not a new one.

In March, it was added onto a bill that passed unanimously, but it failed the second time around with the amendment attached.

“To me, it’s a waste of money, a waste of time. And here we are, last hour, and we get something like this attached to a really good bill. That’s how things operate here, but it’s not right,” Representative Scott Lewis said in March.

After a rocky first half of the school year, it’s popping up again.

At Tuesday’s board meeting, students, parents, and educators gave their thoughts on the potential splitting of the nearly 100,000 students and 165 schools.

“This would be one of the most devastating acts against education in the state’s history,” said one JCPS student at the meeting.

“Splitting JCPS into multiple districts would be the most disruptive thing to do to this community, and students in high poverty areas would suffer more than anyone else,” said JCPS spokesperson Carolyn Callahan in a statement.

That’s a sentiment the speakers at the meeting shared.

“It’s crucial that every single child regardless of their zip code has access to the same level of educational resources and opportunities,” said one person at the meeting.

“If division aligned with current economic disparities typically seen within the east and west end, schools in wealthier areas may have more funding capabilities and parental involvement,” said another.

Callahan said the district has heard comments from some lawmakers about the desire for a commission, but haven’t been officially contacted about it.

She said if there is one, it’s essential JCPS officials are involved to guarantee it’s a true study commission and not a “rubber stamp for preconceived policy decisions.”

She also said it’s hard to understand how splitting the district would solve any of the complicated issues they’re facing.

