Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Deaths from tainted cantaloupe increase to 3 in U.S. and 5 in Canada

Vinyard Fruit and Vegetable Company, based in Oklahoma City, is doing a voluntary recall of...
Vinyard Fruit and Vegetable Company, based in Oklahoma City, is doing a voluntary recall of all of its fresh-cut cantaloupe products.(FDA via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A salmonella outbreak tied to tainted cantaloupe has now killed eight people — three in the U.S. and five in Canada, health officials reported Thursday.

Dozens more illnesses were reported by both countries. In the U.S., at least 230 people have been ill in 38 states and 96 have been hospitalized since mid-November, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The tainted cantaloupe was also shipped to Canada, where 129 cases have been reported, including 44 hospitalizations, health officials reported.

Many of the people who fell ill reported eating pre-cut cantaloupe in clamshell packages and trays sold in stores. Consumers should not buy, eat or serve cantaloupe, if they don’t know the source, the CDC said.

New recalls of whole and pre-cut fruit have been added to a growing list, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. Last week, Cut Fruit Express initiated a recall of cantaloupe chunks and fruit mixes containing cantaloupe. On Tuesday, TGD Cuts, LLC launched a recall of specific fresh fruit cup, clamshell and tray products that contained cantaloupe from the company TruFresh.

Health officials are still working to determine whether additional products are linked to the illnesses.

Salmonella can cause serious illness in young children, people older than 65 and those with weakened immune systems.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville police are searching for two women after security footage appearing to show them a...
LMPD searching for two women surveillance appears to show steal felony amount of detergent from Lowes
On Dec. 6, 2023, a small number of students at Shelby County High School walked out in protest...
Shelby Co. High students stage walkout over decision to replace head football coach
Coroner identifies 2 victims after head-on crash on Taylorsville Lake Road
Residents in the Cox Creek community say FBI agents and Kentucky state police converged on...
Special prosecutor confirms murder case being investigated in Nelson County
Irvin Antonio Hooks, 36, was arrested in Louisville, Kentucky, on Sunday, Dec. 3,...
Man arrested after police say he shot a man in the face in Chickasaw neighborhood

Latest News

Alyssa, an eighth-grade student from Turkeyfoot Middle School, bowled a perfect game in a...
8th grader rolls perfect game while competing in high school bowling match
White-tailed buck deer
For the first time ever, deer tests positive for CWD in Kentucky
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officials say for the first time ever, a deer in Kentucky has...
For the first time ever, deer tests positive for CWD in Kentucky
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2017, file photo, workers produce vehicles at Volkswagen's U.S. plant...
UAW says over 1,000 workers at VW plant in Tennessee have signed cards seeking union representation