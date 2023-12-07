Contact Troubleshooters
Deputy dies during pursuit; charges pending against US senator’s son, police say

The deputy was standing behind the patrol vehicle when it was hit, and the impact of the crash pushed the patrol vehicle into the deputy, killing him. (Source: KVLY)
By Justin Betti, KFYR staff and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MERCER COUNTY, N.D. (KVLY/KFYR/Gray News) - A deputy in North Dakota was killed during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle Wednesday.

The North Dakota Highway says 53-year-old Paul Martin was the deputy killed during the pursuit. He was an 18-year veteran with the Mercer County Sheriff’s office and is survived by his wife and three children.

“Our entire community has suffered the tragic loss of Deputy Paul Martin. He is our beloved brother in law enforcement, a husband, father, and grandpa. Our wound is raw, and our hearts are broken,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a post on Facebook. “We will put one foot in front of the other and move forward slowly, honoring all the wishes humanly possible of his wife and family.”

The Bismarck Police Department received reports of a stolen SUV being driven by Ian Cramer of Bismarck. Sen. Kevin Cramer has since confirmed that is his son.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office found Cramer and the stolen SUV, but he drove off when authorities approached, and a pursuit began.

According to Highway Patrol, Cramer veered the SUV during the pursuit and crashed head-on into an unoccupied Mercer County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle that was parked on the side of the road with its emergency lights on.

Highway Patrol said Martin was standing behind the patrol vehicle when it was hit, and the impact of the crash pushed the patrol vehicle into the deputy, killing him.

At the time, Martin was preparing to deploy a tire deflation device to try to end the pursuit. Cramer was taken into custody, taken to the hospital for treatment, and then taken to the Mercer County Jail.

This crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol, and charges are pending.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

