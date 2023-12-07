Father of man killed in St. Denis shooting questions shooter’s self-defense claim

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - William Martin is grieving the loss of his son.

In his living room, he still has sympathy cards from loved ones and flowers from his funeral. In his bedroom, he keeps the shirt his son was wearing when he was killed and his death certificate. He’s never opened it.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Martin said. “But it’s the only thing I have left of him.”

He describes his son, 33-year-old William Martin Junior, as a loving and caring father of four. Martin admits his son had gotten into drugs in the past but says he had no history of violence. The father and son often did home improvement jobs together. Martin says his son was his best friend.

”It showed at his funeral, how packed it was and how much love he had because people loved and cared for him,” Martin said.

William Martin Junior was killed on the evening of Oct. 5 at Cane Run Station Apartments in the St. Denis neighborhood.

Martin learned what happened that night from police as well as witnesses, including a witness who was with his son at the time.

He was told his son pulled out a gun after getting into an argument with a man at the apartment complex. Both men got into a struggle. That’s when Martin said the man knocked the gun away from his son and then shot him four times with his own gun. The shooter claimed it was self-defense, but Martin doesn’t believe it.

“The gun they were fighting over is in the street so he’s no threat to him no more,” Martin said.

Martin said the shooter claimed his son had sent him threatening text messages before the altercation. However, when Martin looked through his phone, the messages weren’t there.

He said the messages came from an old phone his son lost shortly before his death. He also said his son had purchased marijuana from the shooter previously but didn’t know him personally and would have had no reason to hurt him.

“I know my son so good, if he was having problems with anybody, I would know,” Martin said.

Even though he believes his son’s killing was intentional, he claims a sergeant with LMPD has told him it was self-defense, emphasizing the fact that his son pulled a gun.

“The sergeant telling me, ‘If your son didn’t pull out the gun none of this would’ve happened’,” Martin said. “I said, you’re talking to me like this? I’m hurting, and you’re going to tell me something that could’ve, should’ve, would’ve happened?”

LMPD’s homicide investigation is now closed and their findings have been turned over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

