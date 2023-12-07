Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Father of man killed in St. Denis shooting questions shooter’s self-defense claim

William Martin Junior was killed on the evening of Oct. 5 at Cane Run Station Apartments in...
William Martin Junior was killed on the evening of Oct. 5 at Cane Run Station Apartments in the St. Denis neighborhood.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - William Martin is grieving the loss of his son.

In his living room, he still has sympathy cards from loved ones and flowers from his funeral. In his bedroom, he keeps the shirt his son was wearing when he was killed and his death certificate. He’s never opened it.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Martin said. “But it’s the only thing I have left of him.”

He describes his son, 33-year-old William Martin Junior, as a loving and caring father of four. Martin admits his son had gotten into drugs in the past but says he had no history of violence. The father and son often did home improvement jobs together. Martin says his son was his best friend.

”It showed at his funeral, how packed it was and how much love he had because people loved and cared for him,” Martin said.

William Martin Junior was killed on the evening of Oct. 5 at Cane Run Station Apartments in the St. Denis neighborhood.

Martin learned what happened that night from police as well as witnesses, including a witness who was with his son at the time.

He was told his son pulled out a gun after getting into an argument with a man at the apartment complex. Both men got into a struggle. That’s when Martin said the man knocked the gun away from his son and then shot him four times with his own gun. The shooter claimed it was self-defense, but Martin doesn’t believe it.

“The gun they were fighting over is in the street so he’s no threat to him no more,” Martin said.

Martin said the shooter claimed his son had sent him threatening text messages before the altercation. However, when Martin looked through his phone, the messages weren’t there.

He said the messages came from an old phone his son lost shortly before his death. He also said his son had purchased marijuana from the shooter previously but didn’t know him personally and would have had no reason to hurt him.

“I know my son so good, if he was having problems with anybody, I would know,” Martin said.

Even though he believes his son’s killing was intentional, he claims a sergeant with LMPD has told him it was self-defense, emphasizing the fact that his son pulled a gun.

“The sergeant telling me, ‘If your son didn’t pull out the gun none of this would’ve happened’,” Martin said. “I said, you’re talking to me like this? I’m hurting, and you’re going to tell me something that could’ve, should’ve, would’ve happened?”

LMPD’s homicide investigation is now closed and their findings have been turned over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies 2 victims after head-on crash on Taylorsville Lake Road
(Left) Amber Hall
‘Like they dumped their garbage’: Troubleshooters investigate death after hospital visit
Ronnie O'Bannon
DJ accused of killing bartender at Louisville nightclub will not serve jail time after taking plea deal
A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say
Jon Blakely
Former Clarksville car dealership employee accused of theft, corrupt business practices

Latest News

LMPD cruisers
Man hospitalized after being shot in his car
Police are investigating after a man arrived at the University of Louisville Hospital with...
Police investigating after man is hospitalized in shooting
Bellarmine University partnered with Green Flower to bring four new Cannabis Education...
Bellarmine partners with Green Flower to launch Cannabis Education Certificate Programs to Kentucky
In 2009, a forensic artist created a sketch to generate more leads.
Shively Police search for leads in 18-year cold case