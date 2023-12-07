For the first time ever, deer tests positive for CWD in Kentucky

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officials say for the first time ever, a deer in Kentucky has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). The fatal neurological disease affects deer and other species in the deer family and is easily spread through deer populations.

Wildlife officials say the deer was a 2 ½-year-old male white-tailed deer that was harvested by a hunter in Ballard County in November. That’s in western Kentucky, not far from Paducah.

Two independent types of tests were performed on tissue from the deer and both tested positive for the abnormal proteins that cause CWD.

Signs of CWD include foaming at the mouth, emaciation and lack of muscle control. According to the CDC, there have been no confirmed cases of CWD in humans, but wildlife officials say you should limit contact with sick deer and never eat meat from a deer with CWD.

Kentucky wildlife officials are now working with local and state partners to discuss next steps for detection and mitigation of the disease.

“We at Kentucky Fish and Wildlife hoped this day would never come but we have been preparing for it,” Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Rich Storm said. “Our team of experts first developed our CWD Response Plan more than 20 years ago, and it has been enhanced through the years using the best available science.”

Wildlife officials say to help out, you can report sick deer through their online portal or help by donating the heads of legally harvested and telechecked deer for CWD testing.

