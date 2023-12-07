FORECAST: Pleasant afternoon ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES

Warmer tonight with increasing clouds

Active weather on Saturday with the risk for heavy rain

Cold air returns on Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some high clouds/contrails this afternoon with a warmer flow of air into WAVE Country. That flow could come with wind gusts up to 25 MPH or so at times. Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight as temperatures tumble into the 30s and low 40s.

Partly cloudy skies Friday morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Gusty southwesterly winds (near 25 MPH) will help us to warm into the upper 50s and low 60s tomorrow. While Friday evening looks cloudy and dry, scattered showers push into the region late Friday night into Saturday morning. The clouds and southerly winds will limit lows to the 50s.

A significant storm system moves into the region Saturday with rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds; that rain looks to switch a brief mix Sunday morning.

Stay close to the forecast for the latest updates.

