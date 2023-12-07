FORECAST: Warmer air leads to heavy rain and thunder this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Highs rise toward 60 degrees by Friday with a decent breeze

Rain and thunder likely by late Saturday, strong storms mainly south of our region

Rain ends early Sunday as a few wet snowflakes, flurries by Sunday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect an increase in cloud cover at times overnight and a continued southwesterly breeze. Both of these factors will help keep a lot of areas in the 40s for lows heading into Friday morning.

After some sunshine early on Friday, we’ll see enhanced cloud cover later in the day ahead of our next system for the weekend. Winds will gust up to 25 MPH during the day from the southwest, boosting highs up to near 60 degrees in the afternoon.

Scattered showers will push on Friday night as the leading edge of rain from this weekend’s system arrives. Lows will only drop into the 50s thanks to the increased moisture and cloud cover.

Periods of rain and thunderstorms will gradually increase as Saturday wears on. Gusty winds are possible and a strong storm mainly south of Louisville can’t be ruled out. Severe weather overall is unlikely, but we’re watching it. Highs will be in the 60s.

The heaviest rain will occur late Saturday night into early Sunday, with grand total rainfall exceeding one inch in many places, especially in Kentucky. This rain will end shortly after sunrise on Sunday, potentially exiting our region as a few wet snow showers as colder air catches up with the moisture.

A few remaining flurries are possible Sunday evening northeast of Louisville as this cold air continues to invade. Very little to no snow accumulation is what we’re still seeing in the data today, so don’t get your hopes up for this system.

