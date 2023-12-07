Contact Troubleshooters
Former homeless couple gives back to the Lexington community

Helping the homeless community is personal to the Mitchells.
By Destiny Quinn
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington couple is working hard to help the homeless community.

Six months ago, James and Khelzie Mitchell tied the knot. The newlyweds have a lot in common, but one thing in particular brought them extra close.

Tuesday nights at 6:30, you can find James and Khelzie, right under the bridge downtown across from the Lextran bus stop.

“We’re trying to help each homeless,” said James Mitchell. “I want to see them warm this winter.”

Helping the homeless community is personal to the Mitchells.

“Me and my wife have both been homeless at some point,” said James. “My wife, she was pregnant and homeless.”

“So I know how it feels,” said Khelzie. “I love to help others.”

Through rehabilitation, James was able to put addiction behind him. Now, he and Khelzie are passionate about helping those less fortunate.

“We are collecting blankets, any kind of donation, toboggans, gloves, hats, pants, shirts, jackets, food donations, to be able to help others in need,” said Khelzie. “We’re trying to collect some toys for the children that are down here.”

They have delivered donations from Kentucky all the way to Ohio to those who need them most.

By partnering with local churches, the Mitchells have delivered almost a thousand blankets. Many of the blankets are going to people right in downtown Lexington.

“I’ve seen people bring their kids down, and they’re only in a diaper,” said Khelzie. “I mean, it’s really cold out here.”

“There’s people sleeping outside, and there’s people dying in these horrible conditions,” said James.

It’s a full circle moment, and one the couple doesn’t take for granted.

“To help someone else in need. Oh man, the smile on their face that it brings. It makes it all worth it,” said James.

If you would like to make a donation to the Mitchells, you can take donations to 1000 Manchester Street in Lexington.

You can also drop off locations at Ark of Mercy in Winchester and Versailles Baptist Church.

If you would like to keep up with the Mitchells and their philanthropic efforts, click here.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

