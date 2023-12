LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Gene Snyder Freeway is currently shutdown between Westport Road and Brownsboro Road.

All I-265 North lanes and shoulders had to close after crews were called to an injury crash involving three vehicles on Thursday at 10:12 a.m.

Drivers should avoid the area as there’s an estimated delay of about an hour.

