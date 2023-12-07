Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Gov. Beshear orders flags half-staff for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Flag flown at half staff
Flag flown at half staff(MGN)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Flags at all state office buildings will be lowered to half-staff on Thursday, Dec. 7, in observance of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

On Dec. 7, 1941, more than 2,400 Americans died in an early morning surprise attack on the U.S. Naval fleet’s Pearl Harbor base. The next day, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Declaration of War against Japan. He declared Dec. 7, 1941, “a day which will live in infamy”.

Gov. Andy Beshear encourages others to join in this tribute. Flag status information is available by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville police are searching for two women after security footage appearing to show them a...
LMPD searching for two women surveillance appears to show steal felony amount of detergent from Lowes
Coroner identifies 2 victims after head-on crash on Taylorsville Lake Road
On Dec. 6, 2023, a small number of students at Shelby County High School walked out in protest...
Shelby Co. High students stage walkout over decision to replace head football coach
Residents in the Cox Creek community say FBI agents and Kentucky state police converged on...
Special prosecutor confirms murder case being investigated in Nelson County
Irvin Antonio Hooks, 36, was arrested in Louisville, Kentucky, on Sunday, Dec. 3,...
Man arrested after police say he shot a man in the face in Chickasaw neighborhood

Latest News

Bellarmine University partnered with Green Flower to bring four new Cannabis Education...
Bellarmine partners with Green Flower to launch Cannabis Education Certificate Programs to Kentucky
Derby City Gaming cuts the ribbon on new Downtown location
Bradley Price
Kentucky father involved in Tuesday’s Amber Alert arrested
Georgia quarterback Brock Vandagriff (12) throws in the first half of Georgia's spring NCAA...
Georgia backup QB transferring to UK