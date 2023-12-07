Gov. Beshear orders flags half-staff for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Flags at all state office buildings will be lowered to half-staff on Thursday, Dec. 7, in observance of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

On Dec. 7, 1941, more than 2,400 Americans died in an early morning surprise attack on the U.S. Naval fleet’s Pearl Harbor base. The next day, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Declaration of War against Japan. He declared Dec. 7, 1941, “a day which will live in infamy”.

Gov. Andy Beshear encourages others to join in this tribute. Flag status information is available by clicking here.

