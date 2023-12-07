Limited edition Muhammad Ali bobblehead unveiled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A limited edition Muhammad Ali bobblehead was unveiled Thursday by the Louisville Bats and Muhammad Ali Center.

The bobblehead was introduced as part of a press conference in the “Train with Ali” exhibit at the Ali Center. A release from the Louisville Bats says fans who purchase a Bats 2024 season ticket package of five games or more will receive the bobblehead as an exclusive gift.

A portion of each ticket package purchase will be donated back to the Ali Center.

“Muhammad loved the Bats, and I continue to cheer them on as a great representation of our city’s rich athletic history,” Lonnie Ali said. “We love baseball, and especially the Bats. I fondly remember visits we made to the locker room to meet young players and how much it meant to them, and us. I hope fans young and old come out, support the Center and the Team, and learn why this team means so much to our family and the City of Ali.”

“We are truly grateful for the unwavering dedication of the Bats to the Muhammad Ali Center,” Ali Center President and CEO Marilyn Jackson said. “Their consistent involvement in every Ali Festival showcases their commitment to the Ali Center. Thanks to the efforts led by Greg Galiette and the Bats organization, proceeds from this campaign will play a pivotal role in supporting our teen programs, which are free to the community.”

Special edition Muhammad Ali-themed hats are available now in the Bats Team Store, with a portion of each purchase donated back to the Ali Center.

“We’re grateful to our friends at the Ali Center and to Lonnie for helping make this tribute to The Champ possible,” Bats President Greg Galiette said. “Our team is also happy to be able to send some of the proceeds from the bobblehead, as well as the hat, back to the Center. Muhammad loved baseball and the Bats and it was always a thrill to see our players in awe during his visits to the clubhouse.”

Buddy’s Best Five features five top promotions for the 2024 season begins Opening Night on Friday, March 29.

For more information about any Bats ticket package, including Buddy’s Best Five, visit BatsBaseball.com.

