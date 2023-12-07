Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm named semifinalist for National Coach of the Year

In Jeff Brohm's first year as the head coach of the UofL football team, he was named a semifinalist for the George Munger Coach of the Year Award.(WAVE News)
By Derek Brightwell
Dec. 7, 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL head football coach Jeff Brohm was named one of 14 semifinalists for the George Munger College Coach of the Year Award presented yearly by the Maxwell Football Club.

In his first year at the helm of his alma mater, Brohm has led the Cardinals to a 10-3 overall record, the most wins by UofL since 2013 and the program’s first appearance in the ACC Championship game. In doing so, Brohm became the first coach to lead two different programs to conference title games in consecutive years after taking Purdue to the Big Ten Championship game last year.

The highlights of Brohm’s first year as the UofL head coach were wins over two Top 25 teams, first defeating No. 10 Notre Dame in October and then shutting out No. 20 Duke in November.

Brohm joins the man who bested him for ACC Coach of the Year, Mike Norvell of Florida State and former James Madison and newly hired Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti as semifinalists for the award. The other semifinalists are Nick Saban (Alabama), Jedd Fisch (Arizona), Jamey Chadwell (Liberty), Eli Drinkwitz (Missouri), Jerry Kill (New Mexico State), David Braun (Northwestern), Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss), Rhett Lashlee (SMU), Steve Sarkisian (Texas), Barry Odom (UNLV), and Kalen DeBoer (Washington).

The finalists will be announced Dec. 21 and the winner will be announced Jan. 10, 2024. The Award will formally be presented at the 87th Maxwell Awards Gala on March 8, 2024 in Atlanta.

