Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man accused of attacking Panda Express workers over the quality of his food

Missouri authorities say Philip Person was arrested for attacking two employees at a Panda...
Missouri authorities say Philip Person was arrested for attacking two employees at a Panda Express after being upset with the quality of his food.(Richmond Heights Police Department | KBTX, File image)
By Rheanna Wachter and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - Authorities in Missouri say a man is facing several charges after he attacked two Panda Express employees.

According to the Richmond Heights Police Department, officers were called to a Panda Express restaurant on Hanley Road Wednesday evening for reports of two workers who were injured by an upset customer.

Authorities said they found that a female worker was punched in the head and a male worker was stabbed in the lower back by a customer later identified as Philip Person.

The workers told police that the situation started with Person arguing over the quality of the free food he was served and wanting a refund.

When they would not refund the free meal option, he began throwing food around before one of them knocked the food from his hand.

Police said Person then punched the female employee in the face.

A co-worker came to the woman’s rescue but that’s when Person pulled out a knife and stabbed the other employee.

Officers said Person left the restaurant after the altercation, but they eventually found him and took him into custody.

The two workers were treated for their injuries, including the male employee being taken to an area hospital.

Person is facing charges that include first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville police are searching for two women after security footage appearing to show them a...
LMPD searching for two women surveillance appears to show steal felony amount of detergent from Lowes
On Dec. 6, 2023, a small number of students at Shelby County High School walked out in protest...
Shelby Co. High students stage walkout over decision to replace head football coach
Coroner identifies 2 victims after head-on crash on Taylorsville Lake Road
Residents in the Cox Creek community say FBI agents and Kentucky state police converged on...
Special prosecutor confirms murder case being investigated in Nelson County
Irvin Antonio Hooks, 36, was arrested in Louisville, Kentucky, on Sunday, Dec. 3,...
Man arrested after police say he shot a man in the face in Chickasaw neighborhood

Latest News

First responders work the scene of a crash in Waltham, Mass., after a person in a vehicle...
Officer and utility worker killed in hit-and-run crash; suspect also accused of stealing cruiser
The Bardstown Police Department made a Facebook post Wednesday looking for information about a...
Bardstown Police searching for ‘porch pirates’
Republican presidential candidate former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former U.N....
Two GOP presidential debates are set for Iowa and New Hampshire in January before voting begins
Senate Republicans demand border concessions in exchange for aid to Ukraine
Senate Republicans demand border concessions in exchange for aid to Ukraine
Senate Republicans demand border concessions in exchange for aid to Ukraine