Man in critical condition after crash involving semi on Gene Snyder Freeway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Thursday morning crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway has left one person in critical condition and another hospitalized.

Louisville Metro spokesperson Aaron Ellis said the crash happened around 10:12 a.m. on I-265 North near Brownsboro Road, involving a semi-tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle.

Two adults inside the passenger vehicle were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital. The driver of the semi was not injured.

Police said one of the men at UofL Hospital has been listed in critical condition. The other passenger is expected to survive their injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

