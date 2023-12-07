Contact Troubleshooters
Man hospitalized after being shot in his car

LMPD cruisers
LMPD cruisers(WAVE)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in his car in the Newburg neighborhood near Watterson Park.

According to an LMPD spokesperson, officers arrived at the intersection of Poplar Level Road and Indian Trail on reports of a shooting. At the scene, they found the man who had been shot.

The man was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

There are no suspects at this time and anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.

