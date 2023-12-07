Man hospitalized after being shot in his car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in his car in the Newburg neighborhood near Watterson Park.

According to an LMPD spokesperson, officers arrived at the intersection of Poplar Level Road and Indian Trail on reports of a shooting. At the scene, they found the man who had been shot.

The man was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

There are no suspects at this time and anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.