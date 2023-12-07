No one hurt after New Albany home catches fire

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The New Albany Fire Department said there were no injuries after a house caught on fire Thursday morning.

New Albany firefighters were called to Chartres Street shortly after 5 a.m. They got there within minutes and prevented the fire from damaging any other homes nearby.

The house was reportedly under renovation and someone who was inside made it out safely.

Arson investigators are working to figure out what caused the fire to start.

