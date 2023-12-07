Contact Troubleshooters
No one hurt after New Albany home catches fire

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The New Albany Fire Department said there were no injuries after a house caught on fire Thursday morning.

New Albany firefighters were called to Chartres Street shortly after 5 a.m. They got there within minutes and prevented the fire from damaging any other homes nearby.

The house was reportedly under renovation and someone who was inside made it out safely.

Arson investigators are working to figure out what caused the fire to start.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

